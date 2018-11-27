Fall commencement at Northwestern Oklahoma State University will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, in Percefull Fieldhouse.

Jane McDermott of Alva, a 1977 graduate and a regent for the Regional University System of Oklahoma, will deliver the commencement address.

McDermott holds a bachelor’s degree in library science and health and physical education, and a master’s degree in secondary curriculum and instruction. She and her husband, Max, own and operate deVine Water and McDermott and Associates, an insurance brokerage.

The Lamont native also is a member of the Board of Education for the Alva Public Schools.

Music will be provided by the Ranger symphonic band under the direction of Michael Seth Cudd, instructor of music and director of bands.

A reception honoring the graduates will immediately follow the ceremony and be held in the Student Center Ballroom.

A live stream of the fall commencement can be found at: www.YouTube.com/NWOSURangers

Ninety nine students are candidates to receive bachelor’s degrees. Sixteen candidates will receive master degrees–14 will receive Master of Education degrees, one will receive a Master of Counseling Psychology degree and one will receive a Master of Science degree.

Twelve students receiving bachelor’s degrees will graduate with honors. Students with cumulative grade point averages between 3.70 and 3.79 are designated cum laude, those with GPAs between 3.80-3.89 are magna cum laude and those above 3.90 are summa cum laude.

Area graduates include:

MAGNA CUM LAUDE

OKLAHOMA

ALVA – EmmaRae Cook, Bachelor of Arts in general studies

CUM LAUDE

OKLAHOMA

RINGWOOD – Brittney Wallace, Bachelor of Science in psychology

MASTER OF EDUCATION

OKLAHOMA

BUFFALO – Yesenia Buckhaults, adult education management and administration

LEEDEY – Morgan Lady, adult education management and administration

SHATTUCK – Kara Pence, school counseling 

STIGLER – Charles Roach, educational leadership

BACHELOR OF ARTS

OKLAHOMA

ALVA – Jordan Coffman, general studies; Kathleen Gluth, history; Sonja Williams, general studies

MOORELAND – Amanda Beam, general studies

BACHELOR OF ARTS EDUCATION

OKLAHOMA

WOODWARD – Bailie Hollingshead, English education

BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION

OKLAHOMA

BEAVER – Gunnar Lansden

FORGAN – Jacqueline Rodriguez, accounting

WOODWARD – Yesenia Rojas, accounting; Manda Wheeler

BACHELOR OF MUSIC EDUCATION

OKLAHOMA

BEAVER – Adrianna Tibbetts, vocal

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE

OKLAHOMA

ALVA – Joby Allen, agriculture; Chance Davis, health and sports science education; Robert Honeyman, criminal justice-law enforcement option; Sean Pitt, psychology; Carter Spellman, health and sports science education

BALKO – Kylie Edwards, agriculture

BEAVER – Dalton Cramer, criminal justice-law enforcement option

BUFFALO – Dayona Haden, criminal justice-corrections option

WOODWARD – Lindsey Custer, agriculture; Reata Ericsson Romero, psychology

BACHELOR OF SCIENCE EDUCATION

OKLAHOMA

BALKO – Ryann Blackburn, elementary education

Tags