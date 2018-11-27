Fall commencement at Northwestern Oklahoma State University will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, in Percefull Fieldhouse.
Jane McDermott of Alva, a 1977 graduate and a regent for the Regional University System of Oklahoma, will deliver the commencement address.
McDermott holds a bachelor’s degree in library science and health and physical education, and a master’s degree in secondary curriculum and instruction. She and her husband, Max, own and operate deVine Water and McDermott and Associates, an insurance brokerage.
The Lamont native also is a member of the Board of Education for the Alva Public Schools.
Music will be provided by the Ranger symphonic band under the direction of Michael Seth Cudd, instructor of music and director of bands.
A reception honoring the graduates will immediately follow the ceremony and be held in the Student Center Ballroom.
A live stream of the fall commencement can be found at: www.YouTube.com/NWOSURangers
Ninety nine students are candidates to receive bachelor’s degrees. Sixteen candidates will receive master degrees–14 will receive Master of Education degrees, one will receive a Master of Counseling Psychology degree and one will receive a Master of Science degree.
Twelve students receiving bachelor’s degrees will graduate with honors. Students with cumulative grade point averages between 3.70 and 3.79 are designated cum laude, those with GPAs between 3.80-3.89 are magna cum laude and those above 3.90 are summa cum laude.
Area graduates include:
MAGNA CUM LAUDE
OKLAHOMA
ALVA – EmmaRae Cook, Bachelor of Arts in general studies
CUM LAUDE
OKLAHOMA
RINGWOOD – Brittney Wallace, Bachelor of Science in psychology
MASTER OF EDUCATION
OKLAHOMA
BUFFALO – Yesenia Buckhaults, adult education management and administration
LEEDEY – Morgan Lady, adult education management and administration
SHATTUCK – Kara Pence, school counseling
STIGLER – Charles Roach, educational leadership
BACHELOR OF ARTS
OKLAHOMA
ALVA – Jordan Coffman, general studies; Kathleen Gluth, history; Sonja Williams, general studies
MOORELAND – Amanda Beam, general studies
BACHELOR OF ARTS EDUCATION
OKLAHOMA
WOODWARD – Bailie Hollingshead, English education
BACHELOR OF BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION
OKLAHOMA
BEAVER – Gunnar Lansden
FORGAN – Jacqueline Rodriguez, accounting
WOODWARD – Yesenia Rojas, accounting; Manda Wheeler
BACHELOR OF MUSIC EDUCATION
OKLAHOMA
BEAVER – Adrianna Tibbetts, vocal
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE
OKLAHOMA
ALVA – Joby Allen, agriculture; Chance Davis, health and sports science education; Robert Honeyman, criminal justice-law enforcement option; Sean Pitt, psychology; Carter Spellman, health and sports science education
BALKO – Kylie Edwards, agriculture
BEAVER – Dalton Cramer, criminal justice-law enforcement option
BUFFALO – Dayona Haden, criminal justice-corrections option
WOODWARD – Lindsey Custer, agriculture; Reata Ericsson Romero, psychology
BACHELOR OF SCIENCE EDUCATION
OKLAHOMA
BALKO – Ryann Blackburn, elementary education
