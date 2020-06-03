OKLAHOMA CITY - Billie Coldwater of Vici has been selected as part of twenty Oklahoma beef producers to be part of class 28 of the Cattlemen's Leadership Academy (CLA).
CLA is a program of the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association (OCA) targeted for beef producers ages 25-40 and designed to develop young OCA members through industry exposure, education and association communication.
Other CLA Class 28 participants include: Stacy Beirig, Ringwood; Ryan Cantarella, Ardmore; Luke Chapman, Ardmore; Marcus Dunn, Coyle; Christina Farris, Ft. Cobb; Brandon Fix, Adair; Landen Hendon, Newalla; Jaci Hickey, Reydon; Mark Landess, Guyman; Brian Marlin, Inola; Courtney McNeff, Stillwater; Kelli Mitchell, Afton; Stephen Morcom, Marlow; Blaine Ragan, Dacoma; Tony Rossi, Kinta; Levi Shelby, Madill; Matthew Smith, Siloam Springs; Steven Stewart, Prague; and Dillon and Kaylee Travis, Maramec.
"The CLA program is very valuable to our Association and the beef industry," said Mike Weeks, OCA President. "This program helps identify and develop young cattlemen willing to take a leadership role and carry out the OCA's vision - Leadership that serves, strengthens and advocates for the Oklahoma cattle industry," Weeks said.
CLA consists of a series of four seminars designed to expose participants to leaders from all segments of the industry, including: purebred, cow-calf, backgrounding, dairy, feeding, processing, retail, foodservice, animal health, marketing, finance, etc. The seminars provide participants the opportunity to further explore our business, gain essential information and network with fellow OCA members.
"The first seminar is scheduled for Aug. 3-5 in Oklahoma City and the Dodge City, Kan. area," said Weeks.
The CLA program is completely funded by several generous sponsors.
The OCA is the trusted voice of the Oklahoma Cattle Industry. OCA is the only voice that speaks solely for the cattlemen of Oklahoma and represents beef producers in all 77 counties across the state. The OCA officers, board of directors and membership encourages you to join us in our advocacy efforts to ensure less government intervention, lower taxes and a better bottom line. For more information about OCA membership, the theft reward program or activities call 405-235-4391 or visit www.okcattlemen.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.