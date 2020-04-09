State Climatologist Gary McManus is taking responsibility for the impending arctic weather predicted to impact Easter weekend.
“Hubris. The lack of humility in the face of Mother Nature,” he wrote on Ticker (ticker.mesonet.org). “They say it was a contributing factor in the Dust Bowl. I’m now prepared to say my hubris is at least partly the case for our move towards the arctic next week.
“Yeah, I may have written a Ticker a month ago claiming we had possibly seen our last freeze, at least for most of the state. The Panhandle goes its own way in that regard, of course. And yeah, it might have been more wishful thinking than anything. But here we are regardless.”
Spring is here but the winter weather isn’t giving up just yet. McManus is expecting Monday and Tuesday to be chilly.
“The forecast for lows for Tuesday show we could see two straight days of freezing temperatures across the northern half of the state, in addition to the western one-third,” McManus said. “The rest of next week could see a continuation of unseasonably cool weather.”
The weather should stay fairly mild throughout the weekend until late on Easter Sunday.
“Monday will be a good day to stay indoors and raid that chocolate bunny stash,” McManus joked. “Add a bit of moisture with that cold air and there will even be a chance of snow across northern Oklahoma.”
However, chances of moisture are low and aren’t expected to change much.
“We have had a profound lack of storms during the first bit of April, and our 30 day rain maps are looking a bit sparse across the northwestern quarter of Oklahoma,” McManus said.
The most recent forecast on weather.gov had the freezing temperatures on Sunday night and Monday night with the Tuesday night low around freezing. A chance of snow showers is listed on Monday night.
Highs on Monday and Tuesday are expected to be in the 40s, according to the forecast.
