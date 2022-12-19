Through Wednesday this week, things will remain a little chilly and dry.
Then a significant change is coming. Very early Thursday morning, a strong cold front will arrive, bringing very high winds and temperatures dropping into the low teens by sunrise. Winds will be sustained on Thursday between 40 and 50 mph, with gusts near 60 mph according to the National Weather Service.
“This air pressure gradient is the highest we have seen in over 30 years. This extreme wind will pull temperatures from mid to southern Canada,” said Director of Emergency Management Matt Lehenbauer.
Temperatures will be in the single digits by mid-morning, and will be below zero by Thursday night. Wind chills will be extreme, reaching -25 for Northwest Oklahoma and will remain very low through Saturday morning. Temperatures will not make it out of the teens on Friday and will stay below freezing until Christmas day.
“Be sure to bring pets indoors where possible Wednesday night through Saturday and check frequently on elderly friends and family,” Lehenbauer said. “Regarding any moisture, there is a very low chance of a light bit of liquid precipitation changing to snow overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. If we do see any rainfall, it will be just enough to cause some slick spots on bridges and elevated roadways.
“Any snow that does fall will be very powdery, ranging from a trace to one inch. The wind could change the visibility to blizzard conditions. If we do get some snow Thursday morning, it will likely stick around until Christmas day.”
Be sure to protect exposed pipes and leave water dripping from Wednesday evening through Sunday. Christmas Day looks to be dry with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Although Emergency Management does not anticipate power outages or other issues at this time, be sure to have a plan in place for an outage.
“Use auxiliary ways to safely heat your home, or stay with friends or family outside of this area if outages occur. Public shelters may be made available in extreme weather situations as always,” Lehenbauer said.
