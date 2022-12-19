Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero across northern Oklahoma and 10 to 15 below across southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Northerly winds may gusts to 60 mph with the exception of somewhat lighter winds across south central and southeast Oklahoma. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&