The state's total of positive CO-VID cases ticked closer to 1,000 total, according to Friday's report from the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
There are now 988 confirmed case in the state and 38 total deaths. There have been 1,315 negative tests from the state public health lab. That total does not include private lab negative results. Hospitalizations are at 289.
Major County is the latest county in Northwest Oklahoma to have a positive case reported.
• As of this advisory, there are 988 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
• There are an additional four deaths:
◦ Three in Tulsa County, three females older than 65.
◦ One in Cleveland County, a female older than 65.
• There are 38 total deaths in the state.
• Pursuant to Governor Stitt issuing a catastrophic health emergency yesterday, the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to update reporting which will create more transparency and ultimately notify first responders if the address they are responding to corresponds to an address of a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.
◦ In order to comply with state and federal privacy requirements, the patient's name will stay protected.
◦ OSDH is working with the Office of Emergency Management to channel the information to the 911 dispatch system through processes already in place.
• The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) continues to open additional drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations across the state. Testing is available in Woodward at the Woodward County Health Department.
• For more information, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.