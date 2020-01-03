Woodward City Commissioners will hold their first regularly scheduled meeting of the year on Monday evening.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
Commissioners will take action on the adoption of Ordinance No. 1694, which will amend section 52.14, “water,” of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Woodward. The amendment would establish a water meter testing fee and establish charges for damage to the new automated meter reading equipment.
According to City documents, if passed, a resident could request that their meter be tested. A test would be conducted in the resident’s presence at the Water Department shop. If the test shows an error against the consumer of more than three percent in the meter’s registry, “the excess of the consumption on the three previous readings shall be credited to the customer’s account and the water department shall bear the entire expense of the test…” However if no such error is found, the consumer is responsible for the cost of the test:
1/2 inch to 1-inch meters - $150
1 and 1/2 inch to 2-inch meters - $400
3-inch to 4-inch meters - $700
6-inch meters - $1,000
8-inch meters - $1,200
10-inch meters - $1,400
The amendment would also set charges for damage to the meters and service call fees:
Sensus Mushroom Cap - $60
Transmitter - $185
Service Call Fee (after hours and weekends) - $50
The board will take action on the adoption of Ordinance No. 1695 amending sections 97.01 and 97.02 of the Code of Ordinances. This would amend the street naming procedures, and house and building numbering procedures to ensure they follow state guidelines for E-911 addresses.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will take action on a change order from True Solutions, LLC. relative to the Oak Avenue Storm Water Detention Pond, Project.
The change order would allow for additional fill material for the outlet structure at Maple Avenue, additional payment for re-grading the pond, and add 42 additional days to the completion date, according to City documents. The additional materials would total $6,000.
