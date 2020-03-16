While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Woodward, the City is taking precautions to avoid the possibility of spreading the disease.
The Woodward Senior Citizen Center announced Monday morning that it will be closing the dining room and canceling all activities until further notice starting Tuesday, March 17, due to coronavirus concerns.
According to Director Kathryn Fanning, they will continue to offer meal service to the home-bound and those wanting a meal to go can pick them up from 11:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the front door.
“This breaks my heart, but it would be worse if anyone was exposed to this virus here at the Senior Center,” Fanning said in the announcement. “Wash your hands and stay safe.”
Call 580-254-8566 by 9 a.m. to reserve a meal.
The Woodward Public Library announced on Facebook Monday afternoon that all adult and children’s programming is cancelled through May 1st, at which time they will reassess the situation. The post also encouraged patrons to follow CDC guidelines for reducing the spread of the virus.
“Virtually all of our facilities such as the Conference Center, the Museum, the Senior Center, the Library, where they had programs scheduled are being asked to reschedule or to postpone,” said City Manager Alan Riffel.
Riffel went on to say that certain events at the Woodward Conference Center such as weddings, can still happen as the staff takes all necessary precautions regarding attendance, social distancing and sanitation.
Municipal court will not be held again until May 2, and the next juvenile docket will be May 26.
“As far as what we are doing is taking precautions with our own staff,” Riffel said. “We have issued the precautions - staying home (when sick), washing your hands, the normal things that we do. And then being extra cautious on surface cleaning and disinfection in all areas, multiple times. We’re continuing to deliver all essential services.”
No declaration of emergency has been made for Woodward currently but the City is preparing one in the event that a confirmed case of COVID-19 appears in Woodward.
