Woodward City Commissioners will take action on amending multiple sections of City ordinances including solid waste, waste water, water, and storm water Monday evening during a regularly scheduled meeting.
The amendments allow for the enforcement of late charges for delinquent payment on utility accounts, according to City documents.
The 2020 census is coming up and the board is taking action on a 2020 Census Trademark License Agreement between the City and U.S. Census Bureau, U.S. Department of Commerce. This agreement allows the City to use the 2020 Census logo for merchandise materials. The information from the 2020 Census will dictate the allocation of federal funds for the City of Woodward for the next 10 years. Data collection for the census will begin March 2020 and continue through Dec. 2020.
The board will take action on an application for use of avenues, streets, and public ways. This is in response to a request from a property owner needing to replace an existing fence. In order to do so, the commission must grant permission for use of the street easement.
An amendment to a lease agreement is on the agenda to extend the term of the land leased to Siemens until Nov. 30, 2020 between the City of Woodward, the Woodward Municipal Authority, and Siemens Gamesa Renewal Energy, Inc. The Woodward Municipal Authority will also take action on this item.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will take action on an utility easement agreement between the Woodward Municipal Authority and the State of Oklahoma, Office of Management and Enterprise Services. This easement is required for the water line to Fort Supply. The renewal term is for 20 years at a cost of $40,900, according to city documents.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers at City Hall.
