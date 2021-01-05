The Woodward City Commission met for the first regularly scheduled meeting of the year Monday evening at city hall.
The commission approved a facilities use agreement with the Woodward County Event Center, reappointed Bobby Alexander to the Airport Authority Board and approved a resolution giving notice to the Secretary of the Woodward County Election Board concerning the April 6, 2021 municipal election.
The Fiscal Year 2019-2020 audit was received and approved for filing. FSW&B CPA's-PLLC Managing Partner Derrel White, CPA spoke to the board about the audit.
“Not exactly sure why, but you guys didn't seem to have nearly as big of an impact (from covid) as some of our other cities, and so that was good,” White said. “I think one of the things that was really challenging in the whole process is that times like this really basically gives us a good idea of really what our accounting reporting system is capable of and how responsive and how accurate it is.”
According to White, Woodward’s overall financial position increased slightly by 3 percent.
City Manager Alan Riffel said the fire and police departments have been most impacted, having to double up at different times.
“Both of those have had to kind of double up at different times we have two shifts working the work of three,” Riffel said. “We have to bring those first responders to where they're meeting the needs of the public.”
White expressed having extremely good cooperation from Riffel and City staff.
“They really do want to have a system that citizens can be proud of and that works,” White shared. “(They have) made really remarkable improvements and I think that's really reflected in this process.”
White attributed Woodward’s successful year to management that was very responsive and proactive.
“The other part of that is even though, clearly, we've had significant decreases monetarily, that seemed to basically be a little less significant and a little less fast acting than basically some of the other towns are pretty similar,”
According to White, Elk City was down 15 percent within the space of March through June of 2020.
Capturing information in a timely manner and being able to adjust on the fly helped get the City of Woodward through the covid crisis without any layoffs or additional furloughs.
Both Riffel and Commissioner Steve Bogdahn expressed complements to all of the City of Woodward’s people for the job they do.
