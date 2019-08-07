The Woodward City Commission met Monday evening for a brief and routine agenda.
The board approved the renewal of a lease agreement between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority, and Mewbourne Oil Company. This is a long-standing lease for use of space on a water tower and there were no changes in the renewal, according to City Manager Alan Riffel.
Axon Enterprise, Inc. was awarded a contract with the City for the purchase of 22 tasers, holsters, cartridges and targets for the Woodward Police Department.
Commissioners approved two full-time police officers to act as School Resource Officers for Woodward Public Schools for the upcoming school year.
During his brief report, Riffel mentioned a sewer line project is scheduled to begin next week in the alley between 18th and 19th streets from Oklahoma Avenue to Oak Street. The City is working to notify property owners in the area that may be affected.
The Woodward Municipal Authority approved the annual renewal of a lease agreement between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority, and Mewbourne Oil Company.
