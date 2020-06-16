City of Woodward Commission met Monday evening for their first in-person meeting in months after hosting videoconference meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing was observed with spaced out and limited seating.
The Board of Commissioners approved several annual agreements:
• Contract for Economic Development Services between the City of Woodward and Woodward Chamber of Commerce.
• Contract for Economic, Industrial, and Community Development Services between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority, and the Woodward Industrial Foundation.
• Contract for Professional Services between the City of Woodward and the Woodward Main Street Program.
Commissioners approved the adoption of resolution no. 2020-12 authorizing OMAG to distribute Escrow Account Funds. According to City documents, the request is to use $100,000 of escrow credit to reduce the renewal premiums for the Workers’ Compensation Policy.
The Board approved the adoption of resolution no. 2020-13 approving the State of Oklahoma Department of Transportation School Zone speed limit modification along State Highway 34. According to City documents, the resolution amends the school zone speed limits on State Highway 34 near schools to 25 mph only during regular school days from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and agrees to program flashers as such.
Commissioners voted to enter executive session to complete the annual performance evaluation for City Manager Alan Riffel.
Once the Board reconvened in open session, Riffel gave a brief report noting the success of the Elks Rodeo last week, which was attended by people from all over the country including New York, according to Riffel.
The Woodward Municipal Authority met immediately following and approved the contract for Economic, Industrial, and Community Development Services between the City of Woodward, Woodward Municipal Authority, and the Woodward Industrial Foundation.
The Authority voted to transfer outstanding accounts in utility billing to a collection agency. According to Riffel, these accounts are delinquent by three months or more, and should not be directly caused by the pandemic.
