The City of Woodward had a special meeting Monday night to go over potential numbers in a budget workshop.
The official budget will be voted upon by the Commissioners during the meeting on Monday, June 6.
City Manager Shaun Barnett stated at the beginning of the workshop, “Over this last year we have been through some ups and downs. When we look at our budget and the way we’ve budgeted since basically 2016, we really started making pretty good adjustments to our budget to make things meet. Before the pandemic, we were really heading in the right direction.”
A contributing factor is operating costs.
“Last year, solid waste in the landfill increased the rates by 19%, this year they increased by 16%. That is a 35% increase in two years, it’s a pretty big impact on our operations of solid waste,” Barnett said.
Another piece of the puzzle with trying to figure out a budget is fuel costs department wide.
“As we all are paying more at the pump. We typically bid out our fuel annually but the company is no longer wishing to do that. They would like to do 30 day bids however it takes longer than 30 days to get bids. So we are working through the fuel issues and maybe can get six month bids with a base number set for fuel and an adjustable scale with a max.” Barnett said. “Fuel is not projected to go down any time soon. Currently we buy by the truckload and we have our own gas pumps. This is still the best option with buying in bulk being cheaper.”
A big factor is wastewater and water systems, OG&E rates and ONG rates are increasing causing their operating costs to increase as well. Utilities and sales tax is what the city operates off of.
“Our costs and our utilities going up is creating an imbalance at times with the budget and we have to make adjustments,” Barnett said.
Continued upkeep on infrastructure is another factor in the budget.
Barnett said, “we have replaced water lines and sewer lines over the last two years. Our costs for repairs and replacements have gone up 20 to 25%. Part of that is supply and demand and availability for replacement parts. We are unable to buy in bulk now, we just buy what we can find.”
Russ Meacham of RSMeacham CPA’s and Advisors, is the city’s consultant. He spoke about the Consumer Price Index and how it affects everyone.
“I ran multiple projections on CPI and at what level we can be at. It is this month over last year, this same month. Twelve months ago where were we and how did that play out,” he said. “Unless we get deflationary numbers and the overall prices drop drastically which is driven by supply and demand at this point; if we don’t get those, then we are looking at a continued increase in operating costs. So what is the minimum percentage of utility increase we can do to get through next year and still be fair to our consumers.”
City Commissioners have yet to decide on an official percentage to help make ends meet with the rising cost of everything in today’s market.
ARPA funds were recently transferred over to the general fund for infrastructure repairs. They will get to pick and choose which repairs are done and when instead of having to name projects prior to and only spend on those specific projects.
“Now if we suddenly have a major waterline issue, we have those funds available and the deadline to use those funds is gone,” Meacham said. “Previously it would have had to be spent by 2026 and could only be used on water, sewer and broadband.
“Those funds are still set aside for those kinds of projects, we can just use our own timeline.”
