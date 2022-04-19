Woodward City Commissioners approved a number of appointments and facilities agreements during their meeting Monday night.
Approved as part of the consent agenda were:
- Appointment of new Assistant City Manager Michael Jones to the Board of Directors for Opportunities, Inc. Community Action Partnership
- Reappointment of Michelle Murray to the Visual Arts Commission
- Reappointment of Johnny Ketcherside to the Board of Adjustment
- Appointment of Krista Yadon to the Woodward Public Library Board
- Facilities use agreements with the Northwest Oklahoma Junior Rodeo Association to use the Roundup Club Arena for rodeos on April 30-May 1 and Sept. 3-5.
- Facilities use agreements with the Heart of Oklahoma Youth Rodeo Association to use the Crystal Beach Stadium for rodeos on April 22-24, Aug. 5-7 and Oct. 14-16.
- Facilities use agreement with Northwest Oklahoma Soccer Association for use of the north soccer complex in April, May and June for youth soccer programs.
The only item not approved on the consent agenda was financial reports for March. City Manager Shaun Barnett said the item was not quite ready yet with budget meetings going on.
Commissioners also approved a change order for $15,664.02 from LNC Corporation for work on the pool at Crystal Beach Waterpark for some unforeseen issues with the pool. Barnett said the change order would not affect the water park’s opening later this spring as the project is on schedule.
The board also approved adding the Woodward Municipal Authority as a co-applicant to the Woodward EDA grant project relative to the former Weatherford Building in the airpark.
Woodward Main Street was recognized during reports for receiving its reaccreditation with the Oklahoma Main Street program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.