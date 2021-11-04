All items on the agenda were approved during the City of Woodward meeting Monday evening and two presentations were given.
Mayor Steve Bogdahn gave a proclamation designating the City of Woodward as a Purple Heart City. New signs will be posted at the entrance of town indicating Woodward is a Purple Heart City.
City Manager Shaun Barnett recognized David Smith, Code Enforcement Director. David was awarded the J. Gavin Brady Floodplain Administrator of the Year for Oklahoma during the Oklahoma Floodplain Managers Association annual conference this past month.
Barnett reported the City received 2000 catfish for Crystal Beach Lake.
Kathryn Fanning, Senior Center Coordinator has announced her departure from the Senior Center, according to Barnett.
Barnett also reported that Ed Laird, Director of Environmental Services also announced his retirement after 46 years of service.
