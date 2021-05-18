Woodward City Manager Alan Riffel was named Woodward's new Citizen of the Year at the annual Chamber of Commerce meeting Tuesday in the Conference Center.
Outgoing Citizen of the Year Dwight Hughes made the announcement to cap the event.
"All of you share everything that we have done together," Riffel said to the audience of local citizens and chamber members. "I thank you very much for the honor. I share it with all of my staff."
Riffel has served as Woodward's city manager since 2003 and earlier this year announced that he would return in September, ending a career that includes 43 years in municipal government. He is Woodward's longest serving city manager.
Over his career, Riffel has accumulated numerous awards including the Gerald Wilkens City Manager of the Year in 2009, the Public Official of the Year in 2005 presented by the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame for City and Town Officials in 2016.
Some of the projects Riffel has helped direct during his time in Woodward includes the construction of the Providence Place Assisted Living Center, the Woodward Conference Center and the renovation of Crystal Beach Park. Those renovations included a new water park, rebuilding Fuller Park, baseball and softball complexes and walking trails that continue to expand.
He also had a key role in completion of the new central fire station, moving city hall to the downtown area and worked with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway to implement a quiet zone for trains through the heart of Woodward.
Riffel coordinated the "Light up Woodward" project with OG&E to install street lights on 8th Street, 22nd Street and Downs Avenue.
Riffel's tenure also included expansion of the water fields to serve Woodward and diversification of groundwater sources.
A quote from the nomination letter speaks volumes.
"The progress we have made as a community over the past 18 years is the result of his collaborative style of leadership."
Riffel has two degrees from the University of Oklahoma. He came to Woodward from Anadarko.
Gov. Kevin Stitt was a special guest at the meeting and said Oklahoma is being noticed nationally.
"In a recent national survey, Oklahoma's economic outlook was ranked third best in the entire nation," he said. "People are taking notice of Oklahoma. We have tremendous, tremendous upside."
Stitt also noted the $8.3 billion budget agreement with its investment in public education and the personal income tax and corporate tax cuts.
Stitt said the state had a $1.6 billion surplus because of the way Oklahoma handled the pandemic by staying open as much as possible.
Other topics he brought up was support of agriculture, Medicaid changes and education reform.
Also recognized during the evening were Student Citizens of the Year Lauren Pingry and Peyton Hughes.
The changing of the gavel saw Crystal Simmons taking over as chair of the board of directors from Eric Wheeler, who will serve as past chairman. Other officers are Austin Vanderwork, chairman elect; Erik Hudson, vice chairman and Lorne Clark, treasurer.
Retiring directors Grant Walker, Jimmy McKay, Sheila Gay, Katie Shirley, Jennifer Thompson, Rachael Van Horn and Paul Weigl were recognized as were incoming board members Don Gaines, Ronnie Hopkins, Sarah McDowell, Bailey Poer, Dr. Jonathan Thomason, Mike Whittaker and Caleb Zook.
