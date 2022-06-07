City Commissioners had a busy evening meeting on Monday. A public hearing started things into gear. In attendance were citizens in the affected neighborhoods of the proposed rezoning to commercial tracts.
The first tract discussed was 202 E. Hanks Trail. Austin Hickman, Trustee for First Baptist Church requested the rezoning but was not present for the hearing. The request would allow construction of a 160 foot self supporting tower to be leased out for internet services.
Johnny Evans represented the neighbors on Marvel Road.
“This tract is basically in our backyard and a tower is not something that we would like to wake up and see in the mornings. We are also concerned about our land values decreasing with this. We are also wondering if this gets approved for this church how many others are going to want to do the same thing and keep rezoning neighborhoods,” he said. “Looking at other towers, they attract turkey buzzards and that is definitely not something we’d want in our neighborhood. For these reasons, we are strongly against this rezoning.”
The second tract discussed was the little piece of land just north of Braum’s. The rezoning to allow construction of up to a 100 foot self supporting internet tower for internet company Horizons.
Jenny Desai spoke up for the residents in the Spring Creek Addition. She said, “I have several other residents in attendance with us this evening. We are talking about the little piece of land just north of Braum’s. As a neighborhood we oppose the rezoning, we’ve collected over 20 signatures. Concerns are about our property value, the tower being an eyesore for the community and safety. It is a boundary separating the commercial area from our neighborhood.
“Right now as it stands, it is for a tower, but we already have options of Suddenlink, AT&T, Chisholm and eventually Pioneer. We feel we are pretty covered as far as that goes. The Braum’s, McDonald’s, Grease Monkey corridor brings a lot of people through the area. We feel it just doesn’t look good in our community to be right in the middle of a neighborhood and where so many from out of town will be able to see it so easily.”
She continued, “Another concern is the safety of children who may decide to be curious and climb on it while on a walk with their friends.
“If for some reason the tower doesn’t go up and it is still marked for commercial use, what will go there in its place? A restaurant, bar? The street is not prepared to handle that. It currently has no sidewalk, no crosswalk, no lines down the road. It would increase the amount of traffic in our neighborhood which people are already speeding down. We would like to keep the tract as a boundary between us and the commercial district.”
Abel Miramontes as the property owner requested the rezoning and was present and did speak on behalf of the company.
He said, “We purchased this internet business about a year ago, but it has been here for 22 years. Our kids go to school nearby. We try to keep things safe and that place is the best for our business. I understand the eyesore, but we would keep it presentable and clean. We are a local business.
“We would like to keep the money in this community because if people spend it on us, then we will spend it here. It would be better for everybody, there are still a lot of people on the west side that can’t get affordable internet.”
After all parties spoke against or for the rezoning the hearing was adjourned and the commission meeting started. All items were approved on the consent docket.
Commissioner Sandi Liles spoke in regards to the residents that were in attendance before discussing the rezoning further.
She said, “I really appreciate all the residents who came out and took the time to not only be here but be knowledgeable about what’s going on in your neighborhoods. I think you’re all to be commended on both sides of both rezonings. I know we all want progress but I can also sympathize and wouldn’t want that in my backyard as well.”
Both tracts related to rezoning failed due to no motion.
A resolution was adopted by the city and municipal authority nominating City Manager Shaun Barnett as the candidate to fill an open position on the Board of Trustees of the Oklahoma Municipal Retirement fund (OkMRF) representing District 8 for a five-year term beginning October 1, 2022- October 1, 2027.
Contracts for economic development with the Woodward Industrial Foundation and Chamber of Commerce were approved along with the contract for professional services with the main street program.
Commissioners accepted the only bid from White’s Welding for a used Cargo Truck outfitted as a Finished Brush Pumper to replace the old truck.
The fiscal year 2022-2023 Collective Bargaining Agreement between the City of Woodward and International Association of Firefighters, Local 2560 was approved for a one year term. This includes a 2% split between steps as well as two new top end steps and gaining one furlough position.
The change order No. 1 from Hoidale Co. Inc, relative to the Avgas and Jet A Fuel system for the West Woodward Regional Airport was approved. The amount of $4,250.00 was requested for additional lighting under the fuel system tank to order LED fixtures.
“We are using LED fixtures instead of retrofitting so we can keep up on the maintenance. Over time with retrofitting, over time you can lose the ability to change out fittings. With these, there is a lot more serviceability and a longer life span,” Barnett said.
A resolution was adopted to accept a grant offer from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the construction of the taxiway. “This is a 90/10 grant, so the FAA will pay 90% and we will pay 10% for the design and the preparation for this. Through this program, it is tremendous by helping us to keep the airport up and running,” Barnett said.
Derrell White with FSW&B outlined the audit for fiscal year 2021-2022.
Commissioners approved the budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023.
With inflation, difficulty finding supplies and operation costs rising, there will be a 6% increase for all utilities.
For the past six years, City of Woodward employees have been on a 10 percent mandatory furlough. Barnett insisted on cutting that in half during this difficult budget.
“One of my main goals this year was changing furlough. Everything is going up and our employees are living the same. Financially we can’t change it all, but giving them half is doable,” he said. “Employees will work two additional hours per week and will increase their home pay and increase the contributions to their retirement.
“They will continue to close at noon on Fridays to benefit employees by continuing the two and a half days every weekend.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.