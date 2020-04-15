As Woodward County did earlier this week, the City of Woodward expanded its emergency declaration to April 30 in accordance with guidelines from the governor's office.
The extension of the declaration was released Wednesday afternoon and signed by Woodward Mayor John Meinders. The declaration has been in effect since March 17.
Main points of the declaration include:
• Banning of events or gatherings of 10 or more people in or on a city-owned or city-operated facility or property.
• No permits will be issued or special events held on city-owned or city-operated facility or property, and revoking of any permits with projected attendance of 10 or more people that had already been approved.
• City facilities to remain closed include City Hall, Police Department, Conference Center, Public Library, Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum, Municipal Court, Fire Department, Senior Center, Public Works Authority and Crystal Beach Park sports facilities. In addition, playground areas are closed at the parks, but other areas such as walking trails are open.
• In-person gatherings for social and recreational purposes, including but not limited to community, civic, public, leisure, faith-based or sporting events, concerts, festivals, conventions, fundraisers and similar activities are not allowed until the expiration of the emergency declaration.
• Restaurants, food courts, cafes and other places of public accommodation are restricted to curbside, drive-thru and delivery services unless determined to be an essential service under the governor's order.
