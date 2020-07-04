City Commission
The Woodward City Commission will meet Monday for a regular meeting, during which they will take action on the resignation of Woodward City Commissioner Ward 1 Roscoe Hill.
According to City documents, Hill has served 23 years on the City Commission and has put in his resignation request to retire.
The Board of Commissioners will take action on the adoption of Ordinance No. 1697, amending Title III, Chapter 35, Section 35.09(C)(1) of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Woodward to amend the amount assessed by the Municipal Court as Incarceration Fees, and declaring an emergency.
The Board will also take action on concrete bids followed by a claim against the city for loss of property.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will meet immediately following and take action on a brief consent docket containing two supplemental budget amendments for Capital Project Fund Budget and WMA Debt Service Fund Budget.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
- Sarah Nishimuta
County Commission
Woodward County Commissioners meet Monday after Independence Day for their regularly scheduled meeting in the Civil Defense room of the basement in the courthouse.
The board will consider a certificate of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority for Beck’s Nursery in District 1 Section 26 T23N R19W on 2.4 acres.
Three programming resolutions for county road construction projects will be considered. One in District 1 for a bridge and approaches over an unnamed creak on NS-2130 just south of EW-410 CN94. The other two are phases 2 and 3 of a project in District 2 on EW51 from NS201 extending west through NS191.
The board will consider the annual contract agreements with the Woodward County Health Department for the fiscal year 2020/2021.
Court Clerk records management and preservation monthly report for June will be considered.
Commissioners will consider a possible re-zoning from Agriculture to Industrial as approved by the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission, located in District 3 Section 21 T23N R21W.
The board will consider authorizing the Woodward County Treasurer to credit the county general accounts the interest monies accrued from county highway funds.
A countywide internal controls quarterly officers meeting will be considered.
Commissioners will open sealed bids on hourly service rate for countywide vibratory drum or sheepsfoot packer and rehabilitation of the bridge over Bearcat Creak in District 1.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m.
- Dawnita Fogleman
High Plains Technology
High Plains Technology Center’s board will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the school’s board room.
Board members will hear a report from Superintendent Dwight Hughes that includes a calendar update, budget report and staffing update.
Board members will consider a number of policy updates. They will also hear the treasurer’s report among several other routine items.
Commented
