County commission
Woodward County Commissioners have a short agenda for Monday, Oct. 7. In addition to regular business and officer’s reports, the board will consider appointments for requisition and receiving agents for the Event Center and Fairgrounds and the Mutual Fire Department.
An application for permit public service pipeline crossing will be consider from Northwestern Electric Cooperative for power line in District 2 Section 25 T20N R18W.
The board will have discussion on Woodward County Budget for the fiscal year 2019-2020 with Britton, Kuykendall & Miller CPA James Kuykendall.
The commission meets at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
City commission
Woodward City Commissioners face a brief agenda Monday evening. The meeting is at 7 p.m.
Commissioners will take action on a consent agenda containing routine items such as the 2020 holiday calendar and a facilities use agreement with Western Plains Youth and Family Services.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will meet immediately following the City meeting to take action on “Trash Off Day,” allowing customers free landfill privileges on Nov. 2.
The Authority will also take action on a lease agreement between the City of Woodward and the Woodward Municipal Golf Course.
Also on the agenda, a change of order No. 1 from Cardinal Engineering, Inc. relative to replacement of the 18th Street Sanitary Sewer Line, Project No. 12160, Phase 121.
