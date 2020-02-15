City commission
By Sarah Nishimuta
Staff Writer
The Woodward City Commission will meet for a brief agenda Tuesday evening at 7 p.m. City offices will be closed Monday for President’s Day.
The meeting is held in the commission chambers on Main Street.
The Board of City Commissioners will take action on a consent docket containing the minutes of the previous meeting and the financial reports for the month of January.
The Board will take action on the adoption of Ordinance No. 1695, closing public use of a public way in part of Block 72, Lot nine of original townsite of Woodward, and declaring an emergency.
According to City documents, an application has been made to the City Commission to close to public use the public way in part of a strip of land five feet in width, along the east side of lot 9 in block 72.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will take action on a consent docket, followed by a lease agreement between the Woodward Municipal Authority and Petroleum Services, LLC. According to City documents, the current lease agreement will expire at the end of February and Jeff Wilson of Petroleum Services, LLC, has requested to renew the agreement for another year.
County commission
By Dawnita Fogleman
Staff Writer
Woodward County Commissioners will have a couple of hearings for change of zoning classification on Tuesday at their 10 a.m. meeting.
In addition to regular business, there are two requests to change of zoning classification from A-1 General Agricultural District to I-2 General Industrial District. One request is from Lonnie Adair for the east 5 acres of north half of south half of SWNW quarter Section 28 T23N R21W. The other is for Jose Rodriguez Cabrales for the west 2 acres of a 5.0404 acre tract of Section 1 T22N R22W.
The board will consider a letter proposing a 60-day notice to Civic Plus to cancel Woodward County website, switching to KellPro website which is a compatible and user friendly with system to what the county has at this time.
Commissioners will consider an application for a public service pipeline crossing permit for underground electricity line in District 3.
The annual tour of the Woodward County Jail is on the agenda as well as opening sealed bids for countywide road materials.
