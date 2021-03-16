Woodward City Commissioners heard brief reports from City Manager Alan Riffel during a regularly scheduled meeting Monday night at City Hall.
According to Riffel the aquatic center received some damage during the recent winter storm. Depending on contractor availability, he is hoping the water park will be ready to open by Memorial Day.
The Weatherford Building project also had damage from the winter storm, according to Riffel.
“We are running into an issue with the Weatherford Building,” Riffel said. “We're having very significant, difficult time with the insurer covering anything.”
According to Riffel, the fire suppression system was already scheduled for replacements in the EDA grant. He said they will be addressing and working through other issues that are outside the scope of the grant for some time.
The City will receive $1.95 million from the American Relief Recovery Program, according to Riffel. This will come in two installments, half this year and half next.
“The law is that the federal government has to have that to the states within 60 days following the signing of it last week,” Riffel said. “The states have 30 days to get that out to individual municipalities.”
According to Riffel, the restrictions on that funding are very loose and can apply to infrastructure, including Information Technology (IT). The City IT department will have a presentation ready for the commission at the next meeting to discuss upgrade possibilities for the dispatch communications center.
The Plains Indians and Pioneer Museum board has rated resumes for the director's position and submitted the top three to be selected for interviews this week, according to Riffel.
The board approved the routine items on the consent docket including a facility use agreement with the Woodward Round-Up Club.
Also on the consent agenda were the re-appointments of Alan Case to the Visual Arts Commission and David Shore to the Board of Adjustment. An appointment of Laura Hayes to the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission was also approved.
As Woodward Municipal Authority, the board approved financial reports for February.
A lease agreement with the Woodward Golf and Country Club was also approved.
