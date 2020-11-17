Woodward City Commission met Monday evening for their regularly scheduled meeting in the chambers of City Hall.
The board approved the consent agenda, which included minutes of regular meeting of Nov. 2, financial reports for October, and a facilities use agreement with Central Oklahoma Little Britches Rodeo Association.
The commission was in an executive session for about an hour to receive confidential communication from legal counsel concerning Martinez vs. City of Woodward and pending International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) grievance arbitration.
“We received communications from counsel concerning pending investigations and claims,” Mayor John Meinders stated. “No vote and no action was taken.”
The board also approved the consent docket for Woodward Municipal Authority including Nov. 2 regular meeting minutes and October financial reports.
City Manager Alan Riffel reported the local dump will be closed on Saturdays for limbs since nobody is taking any out there anymore.
“Our tree limb pickup continues,” Riffel said. “We’re making good progress with that.”
Crystal Beach has been stocked with a delivery of trout, according to Riffel.
Riffel addressed the condition of the fuel facility at the airport, saying it is an issue that has dogged the city for a number of years.
“We are now experiencing problems with the fuel truck itself,” Riffel said. “We have identified a way to fund completely redoing repairing the fuel facilities there to include the self serve.”
With mineral lease money, the city will take on that project. An engineer has been assigned to design the project and there will be bidding, according to Riffel.
According to Riffel, it is expected to be about a half million dollar project.
Commissioners approved a change order No. 5 from Utility Technology Services, Inc. (UTS) relative to the Automatic Meter Reading System Project.
“This will finish us up. This is the final act of the project,” Riffel said. “The one remaining coordination that has to be performed is with CF Industries. That's a major undertaking there and that will be at their timing.”
The meter is already purchased and ready to be installed with local contract help when CF Industries is ready for the change, according to Riffel. The entire plant will have to be shut down for the installation.
According to Riffel, the city saved $68,000 on the project.
The board also approved taking bids for the north pump station replacement.
“This is a budgeted project,” Riffel said. “We received the permit today.”
Slattery Construction Corporation was the lowest of four bids with a difference of about $90,000, according to Riffel.
The major portion of the project is expected to take roughly 60 days, according to Assistant City Manager Shaun Barnett.
“We’ve got to do it,” Commissioner Steve Bogdahn said. “If we don’t and it completely breaks or shuts down - our citizens, one of the main assets they never think about until they don't have it is water.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.