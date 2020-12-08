Woodward City Commissioners met in the chambers of city hall Monday evening for their regularly scheduled meeting.
The board approved professional services contracts with several companies:
• Emblem Strategies, business advisory services
• Michael S. Bates, Labor Relations Consulting Services of Tulsa
• Accurate Environmental Services
“Emblem Strategies will be handling the administrative duties for our EDA grant we received for the Weatherford building rehab,” Assistant City Manager Shaun Barnett said. “Their responsibilities will be to maintain the required documents and reports for EDA during the 5-year term of the grant.”
One-time employee incentive pay was also approved.
“We normally have a large appreciation and recognition lunch for our staff at Christmas time but due to COVID-19 we have canceled all activities with our staff during the this year,” Barnett said. “So, we have asked for a one-time pay to thank our employees for their dedication to the community.”
The commission approved a request to sublet a portion of the premises located at 1650 Main Street to Brenda K. Huenergardt, M.D., P.C.
City Manager Alan Riffel announced Billy Parker has been named the official Chief of Police effective immediately. Parker has been acting chief since March.
Riffel also reported several projects going on, including burning the tree limb pile from the ice storm cleanup. Auditors are finishing up this week and employees are busy helping with community efforts.
“The city employees continue their efforts to help our community with two events on going now, first is the Coat Drive for the Hope Center, a drop box is at the Fire Department and a Food and Fun Drive,” Riffel said. “Employees are donating food and activity items for the recipients of the Meals on Wheels program at the Senior Center.”
