Woodward City Commission will meet Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall for the first regularly scheduled meeting of the month.
The board will consider a facilities use agreement with Worldwide Checkered Flag Promotions LLC.
Votes for board of trustees of the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group will be considered.
The commission will consider a software license and service agreement with CentralSquare Technologies.
The board will consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend exceptions to the requirement for competitive bidding and to declare and emergency.
An abatement, boarding and securing agreement with Green Zebra Services will be considered.
Commissioners will go into an executive session relating to the employment of the City Manager.
The board will also decide if the Woodward Municipal Authority will participate in Trash Off Day by allowing customers free landfill privileges on Saturday, April 17th. Trash Off Day is part of the Great American Cleanup and Keep Oklahoma Beautiful.
*****
Woodward County Commissioners have a short agenda for the first meeting of April on Monday.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
In addition to routine business, the board will consider two certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority. One for 43718 Ventures LLC in District 270 Industrial Park South Block 1, Lots 24 through 27. The other is for Lucky Wei, LLC in District 2 Section 29 T20N R18W NW.
*****
The High Plains Technology Center Board will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the center’s board room.
Agenda items include various reports and approval of routine matters.
Board members have scheduled an executive session for evaluation and reemployment of support staff/coordinators. Also in executive session will be a discussion of hiring an academic center instructor for FY22. Votes are scheduled in open session.
