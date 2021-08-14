Woodward City Commission meets Monday evening at 7 p.m. in City Hall.
The board will consider a facilities use agreement with Tim Gray for a poker run benefit on Aug. 21.
Another facilities use agreement will be considered with Woodward County Event Center for use of the Round Up Arena for the County Free Fair and horse show to be held Aug. 26.
A claim against the City for loss of property will be considered.
The Commission will consider a resolution for participation in an interlocal agreement establishing Oklahoma Municipal Management Services with the City of Harrah and the City of Mustang.
The board will consider a resolution for a State of Oklahoma 911 Management Authority grant application for an upgraded radio system and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping contract.
An ordinance amendment will be considered to address the City Manager’s compensation to be adjusted from $103,000 to $97,500 annually commencing Sept. 6, 2021.
Commissioners will go into executive session to consider modifying the city manager’s benefits and retirement.
