Staff reports
Woodward City Commissioners will hold their twice-monthly meeting on Monday in City Hall.
Start time is 7 p.m.
Commissioners will take up several ordinances and other fairly routine items during the meeting.
The consent agenda includes sports complex user agreements with Humanity Hospice and Boy Scouts, and facility use agreements with Kiwanis International, Twisted 2K Promotions and the Woodward Roundup Club. Commissioners will also reappoint Polly Cruse and Jeff Wilson to the Parks and Beautification Board.
Action items include:
- Claim against the City for loss of property
- Approval or disapproval of the interlocal agreement with the county on dispatching 9-1-1 calls.
- Ordinance amending tower regulations
- Ordinance concerning ‘conveyance of cemetery lots; abandoned lots.’
- Resolution approving the budget for Fiscal Year 2022-2023.
- Mowing agreements between the city and Kain’s Lawn Care and Order Lawn Care for city-owned properties
- Concrete bids
- Street overlay bids
Also on the agenda is an executive session for the annual performance review of the city manager.
*****
With Woodward County recognizing the Juneteenth holiday, the county commission meeting will be Tuesday instead of Monday
Meeting starts at 10 a.m. and the agenda includes:
- Sealed bids for grind and seal countywide for six months
- Sealed bids for six month right-of-way mowing countywide.
- Interlocal agreement between Woodward County Board of County Commissioners and Town of Fort Supply.
- Land and Right-of-Way Acquisition services agreement between Smith-Roberts Land Services, Inc and Woodward County, Oklahoma Sharon Road (EW-51) improvements.
- SA&I Mileage reimbursement effective July 1, 2022 through December 31, 2022 increase to 62.5 cents.
- Appointment of Requisition and receiving agents for ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act)
