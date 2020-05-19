The Woodward City Commissioners met via videoconference Monday evening for a regularly scheduled meeting.
The Board of City Commissioners appointed Careylyn Guthrie as the new Municipal Judge after Judge Erin Kirksey assumed the Associate District Judge position.
Commissioners approved interlocal agreements with the Board of Woodward County Commissioners for the following:
• Community Service Sentencing Program
• Street improvement and maintenance program
• Inmate crew transportation
During his report City Manager Alan Riffel gave some good news. Work continues on the 34th street project and is beginning to pick up speed. According to Riffel the south mile will be completed soon and he is confident that the project will be completed by the start of the new school year.
Crystal Beach Park saw some scheduled events over the weekend and Riffel said attendance was good, while maintaining social distancing measures where applicable.
The City Manager also noted that the light at 22nd Street should be getting a new motherboard soon and operating correctly.
The Woodward Municipal Authority met immediately following to take action on a change order for the Cedar Avenue Stormwater Detention Pond. According to Riffel, this final change order will close out the project and identifies all unused materials. The City was credited nearly $120,000 for unused materials.
