City Commissioners began their meeting with a proclamation Monday evening.
AMBUCS 5G District Gov. Glenda Deviney and Woodward Mid-Day AMBUCS President Monica Baird were present to celebrate the proclamation of National AMBUCS Month.
Woodward AMBUCS has been serving the area for 45 years and Woodward Mid-Day AMBUCS is celebrating 33 years this year, according to the proclamation.
The board approved the consent docket containing routine items, facility use agreements and the re-appointment of Billy Parker to the E-911 board.
The board adopted an amendment to the code of ordinances by adding a definition for caged domestic birds and aquarium fish and declaring an emergency.
According to City Attorney Aaron Sims, this ordinance is much less restrictive.
“(It is) Adding an exemption from an animal establishment being a place that only sells caged domestic birds or aquarium fish that live in a total aquatic environment,” Sims said. “That will allow for a store that sells aquarium fish to be located in some of our facilities, perhaps downtown area, where they might not otherwise be able to.”
An ordinance granting Pioneer Long Distance, Inc. permission to install a fiber optic network within the city limits and to sell services was approved.
“This is a non-exclusive permit that they're going to pay 5 percent of their gross revenue monthly to the city for compensation for using the city's public ways. They're required to repair anything that they tear up,” Sims said. “It's a permit ordinance and it is going to be perpetual.”
Commissioners approved granting flood storage easement to the Agriculture Research Service of the USDA. This is the southeast corner of a 40 acre area of land, amounting to less than 1/10th of an acre of city property, according to City Manager Alan Riffel.
A resolution accepting a grant offer from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Aviation Administration was approved for a pavement condition study for the West Woodward Regional Airport.
The board approved declaring certain items of property surplus no longer needed for city purposes. According to Riffel, this is outdated electrical equipment that will go out for bids.
After an executive session discussing the purchase or appraisal of real property, the board approved the purchase of 2 acres for $25,150 from George E. Shaw Jr. and Riverview Property Co. LLC to expand the cemetery.
Another executive session was held relating to the upcoming opening of the city manager position with no action taken.
Under the Woodward Municipal Authority, the board approved an agricultural lease on approximately 10 acres located in Section 5 T22N R21W of Indian Meridian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.