The Woodward City Commission faces a brief agenda Tuesday evening following the holiday weekend.
Following a consent docket, the board will take action on the adoption of Ordinance No. 1692 amending Section 52.17 of Chapter 52, “Water”, of the Code of Ordinances of the City of Woodward, establishing water rates and fees.
According to City documents, with the installation of the new automatic meters, it will be more efficient to calculate readings by one gallon, rather than 1,000 gallons. This is a change in calculating only, and will not result in an increase of charges to the customer.
The board will take action on an amendment to Ordinance No. 1693 Section 51.02 of Chapter 51 “Wastewater,” establishing fees for the use of the sewer system.
According to City documents, this amendment will only change the way it’s calculated and will not result in the increase of charges to the customer.
The Woodward Municipal Authority will meet to take action on a consent docket containing only the minutes of the regular meeting of Aug. 19.
The meeting is at 7 p.m. in the commission chambers on Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.