The Woodward City Commission met via video conference Monday evening for a regularly scheduled meeting, during which they approved two agenda items to better accommodate their employees as COVID-19 continues to affect the area.
The Commission approved the City of Woodward Emergency Paid Sick Leave Policy, which would allow employees affected by COVID-19 with emergency paid sick leave in addition to the personal sick leave already provided.
The Board also approved the City of Woodward Family and Medical Leave Expansion Policy. According to City documents, this allows eligible employees to take job-protected FMLA leave. Eligible employees who are unable to work (including remotely) may take leave to care for a child under the age of 18 whose school or daycare has been closed or is unavailable due to the Covid-19 emergency.
Commissioners affirmed and approved the emergency declaration issued by Mayor John Meinders on March 17, 2020, and the Order and Proclamation issued on March 20, 2020, to limit and close certain commercial businesses.
An application to close public use of an alley was approved for the 20 foot utility easement near the Wildwood Hills Addition. According to City Manager Alan Riffel, there are no City utilities in that area.
The Board approved the renewal of two labor agreements with no changes from the previous year. The first is with Bill Young, Bill Stewart, and F.O.P. (Fraternal Order of Police) Lodge 187, which did update language in the agreement to allow an officer to choose a carrier from an approved list at the time of purchase of body armor.
The second approved agreement was with I.A.F.F. (International Associate of Fire Fighters) Local 2560, which saw no changes from the previous year.
The Board approved a resolution (2020-4) to allow the Woodward Municipal Authority to refinance Sales Tax Revenue Note Series 2013 used for the central fire station and 34th Street enhancement project, plus the Sales Tax Revenue Note Series 2015, which was for 34th Street enhancement project. The two notes are combined into the Sales Tax Revenue Note Series 2020. According to Chris Gander with The Public Finance Law Group, consolidating the dept and refinancing with Stock Exchange Bank will help save the City money in the long run.
A second resolution (2020-5) was listed on the agenda but per Gander’s advice, no action was taken on the item. The resolution would have allowed the Woodward Municipal Authority to refinance a lease purchase agreement for the City Hall and Police-E911 Complex. The board was encouraged to wait to take action on this resolution considering the current economy and climate due to the pandemic.
The Woodward Municipal Authority met after the City Commission and approved participation in “Trash Off Day” allowing customers free landfill privileges scheduled for April 25.
The WMA approved the resolution (2020-6) to refinance the Sales Tax Revenue Note Series 2013 used for the central fire station and 34th street enhancement project, plus the Sales Tax Revenue Note Series 2015, which was for the 34th street enhancement project. This combines the two notes into Sales Tax Revenue Note Series 2020 totaling $8.4 million.
The Authority took no action on resolution 2020-5.
Riffel gave a report outlining some of the measures the City has taken to protect its employees during the pandemic including extra sanitizing and working from home where possible. Several City employees are working to make masks and coordinating efforts on food drives to help the Hope Center.
According to Riffel, the City’s IT department has been working diligently to ensure meetings can still take place, while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Riffel stated that the City is holding staff meetings via video conference.
With the number of online practices increasing due to the pandemic, Pioneer is in the initial stages of a “significant infrastructure investment” in Woodward, according to Riffel.
A local oil and gas company has a number of employees that will be idle for the next couple of months but are protected under a payroll protection program, Riffel told the Board.
“He (the owner) would like to see them productive during that time and has offered their services to us as we can identify projects that they may be able to assist with,” Riffel said. “There’s a lot of hoops to clear in that, but when you’re talking hundreds of employees that may be able to do that, we can certainly find some way we can engage some of that to some level at least.”
On Sunday, local healthcare workers received a loud and proud thank you from Woodward police, fire and EMS.
“Yesterday there was a full siren salute of our healthcare workers by our law enforcement, fire services, EMS, that all gathered near the hospital and turned on their lights and sirens, and began a parade around the hospital,” Riffel said. “I think that they saluted the hard work that is going on to keep people safe in Woodward.”
