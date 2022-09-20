An Open House is scheduled for Circle of Care in Woodward on Friday at 11 a.m. Circle of Care is located at 1915 Oklahoma Ave. Suite 5.
Circle of Care’s mission is to provide Christian help, healing, and hope to children and families in crisis to ensure a safe, healthy and spiritual future. However, services are available to anyone in the community that is seeking support. Clients are from various religious, non-religious and cultural backgrounds.
The open house is to bring awareness to the help they provide, meet the team and welcome the new Mental Health Therapist, Wendy Sample.
Sample has lived in Woodward since 2005 and was previously in Cincinnati, Ohio.
“It is a wonderful opportunity to work for Circle of Care. Woodward has a need for more counselors and we are only a small piece. It takes all people to make our world a better place,” she said. “Before Circle of Care, I worked as a child welfare worker for the Department of Human Services. In those ten years I was given the responsibility to assist children achieve permanency in a forever home.
“However, I decided to move on to something different and went back to school for a masters in social work. As a mental health therapist, I will be on the healing side of the process.”
Circle of Care offers individual and family therapy services. One of these services is trauma-informed counseling and are also able to offer other modalities, such as Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, etc.
“Currently, we do not have a certified play therapist, but we are trained in play therapy techniques and incorporate those into sessions as appropriate for the client. We can see anyone 5 years old or older,” Sample said.
If anyone is interested in seeking help, the first step is to submit a new client form. Once they have received it, they will reach out to the client and/or parent and set up the initial assessment appointment and go over paperwork with them. The current time frame for scheduling assessments is within 48 hours of receiving the form.
“My passion is helping people achieve the vision God has for them. I believe everyone has the potential of being amazing. Many times they need additional support as they strive for that goal,” Sample said.
Regional Program Director Kendra Pierce spoke of the history and other services that they provide.
“Circle of Care began in 1917 and was a children’s home in Tahlequah, Oklahoma<” she said. “Since then, it has evolved into four different programs:
- Pearl’s Hope is a home for single mother’s or mothers who are trying to get their children back from the system.
- Foster Care can provide a safe and loving home for a child in crisis. We recruit, train, and provide ongoing support to foster parents.
- Preparation for Adult Living is our PAL program that bridges the gap between foster care and adulthood, equipping our youth with the necessary tools and skills to launch a successful future.
- Our counseling services are designed to help individuals and families in their journey towards mental wellness.”
Two services that Northwest Oklahoma offers are the fostering program and the counseling program. Circle of Care came to Woodward in 2016 and was above Great Plains State Bank. Since then, other locations included a 34th Street office in 2018 and the current one in 2020 adding providers and services over the years.
“We are always looking for families or anyone interested in foster care. The process begins with an application, background check, training, home study and then signing a contract. This initial process can be finished within a matter of a few months,” said recruiter and trainer Keilah Pool.
“We’ve appreciated Woodward’s support the past six years now in providing support to our foster homes, our sibling homes to where we’ve been able to grow and now adding counseling to Woodward as well,” Pierce added.
To find out more information, contact Keilah Pool at 405-312-6640 keilah.pool@circleofcare.org or visit circleofcare.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.