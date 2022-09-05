St. Peter Catholic Church in Woodward will hold a dedication and blessing for its 1980 Reuter Pipe Organ on Sunday, Sept. 18.
Organist Noah Smith will perform in concert on the pipe organ from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. A reception in Kennedy Hall will follow the performance.
The pipe organ was installed in 1980 and has now been upgraded to state of the art technology, “bringing us into the 21st Century,” said Peggy Kitchen, music director at the church.
Kitchen said it is believed that this is the only pipe organ in Woodward and one of the few in Northwest Oklahoma.
The pipe organ had been retired for over 10 years upon the death of the organist who had played it for many years. Fr. Cristobal with the church desired that the pipe organ be used at all masses.
Smith, from Norman, demonstrated the organ’s capabilities at Fr. Cristobal’s Installation Mass in July 2021, but an upgrade in technology was necessary.
The 2 manual, 7 rank organ was built by the Reuter Organ Company in Lawrence, Kan., and has a pedal board (154 keys) and 548 organ pipes. Kitchen said a new solid-state control and relay combination were installed in the console and organ chamber this summer, among other upgrades.
Parishioners in Northwest Oklahoma started raising funds and along with a grant from the Oklahoma Catholic Foundation, the upgrade was accomplished.
