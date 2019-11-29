Take a trip to Who-Ville this year with a stop at Main Street’s Who-Ville Christmas Parade and Breakfast with Santa.
All the little Whos in Woo-Ville are invited to join Santa at the Who-Ville parade on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. on Main Street for Who-Ville themed floats, featuring characters from The Grinch.
You can also join Santa for breakfast in Who-Ville on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the Pioneer Room.
The event is open to the public. Tickets are $8 per person and $4 for children under four, according to Jennifer Thompson, who is helping organize the event.
Kids will have the opportunity to meet a few characters from Who-Ville during their visit.
“The Grinch and Cindy Lou Who will have a toy donation box where people can drop off a new, unwrapped toy donation to the toy drive and then take a picture with them,” Thompson said. “Kids will have an opportunity to take a picture with Santa, write a letter to Santa and work on a craft.”
Breakfast will include pancakes and scrambled eggs.
“This is the fourth year for the event and it’s turned into a Christmas staple for a lot of families,” Thompson said. “It is a fundraiser for Woodward Main Street which focuses on historic preservation, economic development and community in Downtown Woodward.”
If you’re looking for dinner plans after Breakfast with Santa, swing by the first annual Crystal Christmas Food Truck Night.
Scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7, at Crystal Beach Park from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., the Food Truck Night will feature loads of food and fun for the family.
In addition to food trucks, 1,000 Hills Ranch Church will be providing hay rides, Kiwanis will have train rides, and Santa will there for photos with the kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.