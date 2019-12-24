1000 Hills Ranch Church is meeting at the Woodward Livestock Auction at 5 p.m. for wagon rides, hot drinks and a live Nativity, followed by a service at 6 p.m.
Elm Street Baptist Church is having a short candlelight service at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and a service Wednesday, Christmas night is at 6 p.m. as well.
Ascent Church will be gathering at the Elm Street Baptist Church on Christmas Eve from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. for hymns, candle lighting and a Bible teaching. Childcare is provided for children 5- The service will be followed by Christmas treats, hot cider and hot chocolate.
Woodward Church of Christ 3rd Annual Christmas Eve Service from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bible Baptist Church Candlelight Service starts at 6:30 p.m. with a Christmas message and special instrumental music.
Faith United Methodist Church Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship begins Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. with music and reading the scriptures of the Christmas Story.
First Presbyterian Church is having their Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m.
Woodward First United Methodist Church will be having two Christmas Eve Candlelight Communion Services. The 6 p.m. service features the choir, piano and organ. At 8 p.m. the service is more casual and features a worship band.
Saint Peter’s Catholic Church is holding Christmas Mass at 5:30 p.m. in Shattuck, 7 p.m. in Mooreland, 7:45 in Buffalo, 9 p.m. in Woodward, as well as a 1 p.m. Spanish Mass on Christmas Day.
Lincoln Avenue Baptist Church is having a Christmas Eve Candlelight service with the pastor reading the Christmas Story to the children at 6 p.m. at the 1900 Kansas campus.
Woodward Nazarene Church Christmas Eve candlelight service is at 6:30 p.m. They are also having a New Year Communion service on Jan. 1st at 6:30 p.m.
Woodward Seventh Day Adventist Church is having a Christmas Party on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with brunch and ugly sweaters.
Woodward First Assembly is having a New Year’s Eve Breakthrough on Tuesday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. with nursery provided, as well as Spanish translation. Bring finger foods to share during fellowship after the service.
