As Halloween festivities are fast approaching, it’s important to consider safety before heading out for trick-or-treating.
Woodward Police Department Chief Curt Terry encourages the use of the buddy system when going out.
“Don’t go alone,” Terry said. “Look before crossing streets or driveways, wear clothing or costumes that can be seen by motorists. Don’t go in any houses or vehicles of people you don’t know.”
Terry urges parents to be vigilant with their children and their candy.
“Go with your children,” Terry said. “Help them across the streets and yards while trick-or-treating. Don’t accept any items that are not prepackaged, and inspect each item before the kids eat them.”
Several area churches will be hosting Trunk-or-Treat events and other Halloween activities.
“They are all safe and a lot of fun,” Terry said.
His most important tip for the spooky season was, “Have tons of fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.