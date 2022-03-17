A Rifle, Colo., man was recently charged with the robbery of the Klick Trip convenience store in Fort Supply.
Cauy James Smith is facing a charge of robbery with a weapon in Woodward County District Court. The charge was filed on March 9 and the court issued an outstanding warrant with a bond of $250,000.
The robbery happened on Feb. 22.
At the time of the filing, Smith was in jail in Guymon where he remains on $50,000 bond. Smith is facing five charges in Texas County, felonies of pattern of criminal offenses, possess firearm during commission of a felony and knowingly concealing stolen property and misdemeanors of possession of controlled dangerous substance – marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Those charges were filed on Feb. 24 and he has a status hearing on March 29.
According to an affidavit filed by Woodward Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Turner, he was dispatched to Fort Supply around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 regarding an armed robbery.
An employee at Klick Trip told Turner a suspect came into the store wearing a blue mask, dark pants and a dark hoody. The man grabbed two pops, approached the front counter, set the pops down with a note and said, “this is a robbery, sorry.”
The man then, according to the affidavit, took out a pistol and briefly pointed it at the employee. The employee took the money ($318) out of the cash register and placed it in a bag and the suspect grabbed the bag and a number of other items then left the store, driving off in a small red four-door car.
Turner, in the affidavit, said he gave a vehicle description and direction of travel (north on Highway 270) to Lt. Tim Polk, then established a crime scene and got statements.
When Polk arrived, he contacted the OSBI to process the scene.
Polk, according to the affidavit, said he learned about a similar robbery in Thomas earlier in the day. He contacted the police chief there, who said was investigating a robbery with a similar suspect and vehicle description. Polk was later contacted by Guymon police about having a possible suspect in custody. The suspect was identified as Cauy James Smith.
According to the affidavit, Turner said he contacted the Guymon police department on Feb. 23 and was told Smith had confessed to robberies in Woodward County and in Thomas.
The Woodward case is CF-2022-31
