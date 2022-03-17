Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

Windy with periods of rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with periods of rain and snow. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.