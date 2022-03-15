“Taste of Woodward VI,” the Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting, will be held Monday, March 21 at the Woodward Conference Center.
Chamber Director C. J. Montgomery said the casual event will start at 5:30 p.m.
Featured speaker is Kelly Ogle, well known news anchor at Channel 9 in Oklahoma City where he spent some 30 years.
Ogle, a past Edward R. Murrow award winner, is the son of Jack Ogle, one of Oklahoma’s most famed broadcast journalists. Ogle’s two brothers are also in broadcasting as are several other family members.
Montgomery expects a number of food businesses on hand for the expected 150-plus guests.
You will be able to visit the food and business booths until 6:30 p.m. when the activities start.
Student Citizens of the Year Josie Jones and Kyle Martin, both juniors at Woodward High School, will be recognized.
New and outgoing Chamber board members will also be recognized.
The event will wrap up with the announcement of a new Citizen of the Year in Woodward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.