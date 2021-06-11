The Woodward Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon for June is Monday and will include a 2021 legislative review.
State Reps. Mike Dobrinski, Carl Newton, Kenton Patzkowsky and Sen. Casey Murdock all plan to attend.
Dobrinski, out of Okeene, serves as Vice Chair of the Select Committee on Utilities and Utilities committee. He also serves on the Agriculture and Rural Development, A&B Judiciary, Transportation committees and the State and Federal Redistricting Northwest Oklahoma Subcommittee.
From Cherokee, Newton serves as Chairman of the A&B Natural Resources and Regulatory Services and the State and Federal Redistricting Northwest Oklahoma Subcommittee. He is also on the Appropriations and Budget, Joint Committee on Appropriations and Budget, State and Federal Redistricting, Civil Judiciary and Public Health committees.
Serving the panhandle and into part of Northwest Oklahoma, Patzkowsky is from Balko. The committees he serves on are Utilities, Transportation, A&B Natural Resources and Regulatory Services, State and the Federal Redistricting Northwest Oklahoma Subcommittee. He is also Vice Chairman of the Agriculture and Rural Development committee.
Murdock is also from the panhandle, Felt where he farms and ranches. He has been serving as Chairman of the Agriculture and Wildlife committee. He also serves on the Natural Resources and Regulatory Services, Energy and Transportation committees. He was also on the Select Committee on Redistricting this year.
The luncheon is at 11:45 a.m. at the Woodward Conference Center.
