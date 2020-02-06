Oklahoma Commissioner of Labor Leslie Osborn is coming to Woodward Monday morning to speak at the Woodward Chamber of Commerce Luncheon.
The luncheon is scheduled at 11:45 a.m. at the Woodward Conference Center and will feature Osborn and area FFA guests Emily Beaner, Macie Dunkin, and Josh Bay.
Osborn was elected at state labor commissioner in 2018. Prior to her election she served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives for 10 years and was the first female to chair the Judiciary Committee of the House, according to her biographical information.
In December of 2016, she was named the first Republican female chairman of the House Appropriations and Budget Committee. She also authored landmark workers’ compensation reform and passed into law the first Pay for Success contract in Oklahoma, which was a public-private partnership with the women from incarceration to the Women in Recovery Program.
“We are pleased to welcome Commissioner Osborn,” said Woodward Chamber of Commerce President CJ Montgomery. “Anytime you can bring a state official to Woodward, it’s beneficial to the community.”
Montgomery has been trying to schedule Osborn for a visit and the timing turned out just right.
“It’s fitting that we’re also highlighting the livestock show,” Montgomery said. “Her family has shown and is very familiar with livestock showing. We’re very proud of our upcoming livestock show. We’re excited about the luncheon. It should be a good crowd and a lot of fun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.