Betty White’s 100th Birthday would have been Jan. 17. Across the country, fans are honoring her by taking the #bettywhitechallenge which encourages animal lovers to donate $5 to their local Animal Shelter or Pet Rescue.
The “Golden Girls” star was a pioneer in animal rights activist who adopted many fur kids of her own. She was a devoted animal lover who worked on saving endangered species and fixing conditions at the Los Angeles Zoo.
White was also a member of the Morris Animal Foundation for over 50 years with multiple roles including board president, trustee, donor and spokesperson. She sponsored more than 30 animal health studies to help improve the health of cats, dogs, horses and multiple species of wildlife, including California sea otters and mountain gorillas, according to the Morris Animal Foundation.
The local shelter is Woodward Animal Control. They take in strays around town and surrendered animals where the owner is no longer able to take care of them anymore. They also work with the dogs to help in the training process.
“When possible, we try to train the dogs to walk on a leash, sit and stay," said Jeff Smith an animal control officer. “Local stray animals are trapped safely and brought to the facility on 2420 Western Ave, where animals like raccoons, skunks are then released down by the river to be in more of their environment.”
In lieu of the Betty White Challenge items can be donated such as leashes, puppy pads, blankets, pillows, dog/cat food.
They also work alongside area rescues. After the animal has not been adopted for three days, they begin the process of getting them into a rescue facility so they can be fostered or for a longer waiting period to be adopted.
One of the rescues they work with is WOOF Pet Rescue. WOOF offers to take in stray cats and dogs along with animal surrenders.
“We offer the Senior Program, Fostering to Adopt Program and Boarding with indoor/outdoor runs that are separated from the adoptable dogs. stated Shelter Manager Tarah Bergeron. “Our pets are fully vetted, which means all the animals have gone to the doctor and are up to date on everything. Along with being spayed or neutered. During the foster program and senior program, we pay for all vet visits, food and litter.”
WOOF could use help in a number of areas in lieu of the Betty White Challenge: donations towards vet bills, cat and dog food, volunteers, transports to other rescues or to new homes further away. Volunteers can pick the time frame that they are available to help. Kids under 14 can volunteer however a parent would need to be present during that time. Donations can be dropped off at 66 Industrial Park Rd. Woodward, OK 73801.
