Farmers and ranchers will soon see some more CARES Act funding kick in. The new website should be up Monday and applications can begin on Tuesday, according to ranch owner and Rural Conservation and Economic Development Board Member Mary Chris Barth.
According to the press release, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will use funds being made available from the Commodity Credit Corporation (CCC) Charter Act and CARES Act to support row crops, livestock, specialty crops, dairy, aquaculture and many additional commodities. CFAP 2 has some improvements based from engagement and public feedback. The financial assistance will compensate producers for ongoing market disruptions and assisted with the associated marketing costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
CFAP 2 payments will be made for three categories of commodities, according to the press release.
“The first one is going to be for crops and it will be based on acreage reports and crop insurance reports,” Barth said. “And that's going to include wheat (and triticale) this time.”
Eligible price trigger crops include barley, corn, sorghum, soybeans, sunflowers, upland cotton, and all classes of wheat. Payments will be based on 2020 planted acres of the crop, excluding prevented planting and experimental acres.
“We had a major impact within livestock. We're still trying to work through that backlog or cattle,” Barth explained. “On category two for cattle is going to be $55 a head and it's any not mature breeding.”
Barth said that does not include mature breeders, but does include replacement heifers. With bottle calves going for over $100 and cull cows going for around $300, $55 a head is small compensation, especially for feeders.
“The markets have been impacted by change in distribution of food products, institutional to in home use. Packaging along with point of sale all had to be shifted,” Barth said. “Employee illness in packing plants really hit livestock. Shipping both domestic and overseas hit by labor health problems. There are products sitting on docks all over the world.”
Some crops suffered more from covid guidelines and restrictions causing a lack of harvesters.
“And that gets into that category three, particularly your specialty crops, your fruits, your vegetables,” Barth shared. “All that were impacted more than wheat was because they couldn’t get the people for harvest.”
Farm Service Agency (FSA) offices locally are still working on restricted staff because of covid, according to Barth.
“I'm just amazed we got this handled,” Barth said. “A lot of it we should be able to do online or at the very least be able to print the forms out and fill them out.”
Producers can apply for CFAP 2 at USDA’s FSA county offices or online at www.farmers.gov/cfap.
