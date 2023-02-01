For the first time High Plains Technology Center has had a five week class to help individuals learn how to drive commercial motor vehicles.
This class is instructed by Carl Watts and overseen by William Reece, both coming from Central Technology Center. There are plans for the class to return in May.
“They come here with nothing and they’re gonna leave here with a CDL” Reece says when describing what the class offers. Right now the class only allows for you to get a class A CDL, with a required 233 hours of training,.
This class is only for students 18 and older, with a tuition of $4,800. One thing to keep in mind when entering is the DOT drug test. Reece explains that since the program is federal it’s required that students don’t have a trace of marijuana in their system or else the student won’t be able to drive for up to eight years.
“If it’s raining, we’re gonna get wet, if it’s snowing, we’re gonna get cold” Reece says.
With two students per truck they’ll be learning the basic operations of semi-trucks, as well as how to drive proficiently in and out of harsh weather. Students will also learn about the importance of vehicle maintenance, as well as handling the cargo itself.
“Once this class is over they go into the work force” Reece says and even describes how Central Tech also trains people who already drive trucks., with them being reached out to by multiple companies.
“We go wherever there’s a need in the state to put people back in the work force” Reece says, “The plan is, our superintendent has been talking to the legislature about increasing our funding to put a full time program out here in western Oklahoma.”
Reece noted that “nationally, we’re about 80,000 drivers short,” making the opportunity of more CDL courses beneficial for people in need of jobs. Central Tech is located in Drumright so their CDL program gets sent out to other tech centers.
“We talked to Barclay Holt and Taylor Burnett and found that there was a strong need out here for drivers to train” Reece said.
Holt, High Plains superintendent, agreed that the need for CDL drivers is big describing it as “something we need to have available.”
“It’s more efficient to have them (Central Tech instructors) instead of starting out on our own” Holt said.
Central Tech’s CDL class is the only one that’s serves statewide, going to different tech centers in need. The plan is eventually to have the class be full time at HPTC, according to Holt.
