The annual Northwest Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Foundation Trade Show and Banquet is coming up on Oct. 31.
Organizers said the trade show opens at 5 p.m. and the banquet starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds.
There will also be an opportunity for members to receive their Beef Quality Assurance certification prior to the meeting. The educational program starts at 4 p.m. and all those attending the training will receive their BQA certification shortly after.
Dana Bay with the foundation said they are expecting an “excellent” set of exhibitors with everything from animal health products to equipment.
Dinner is included with the $30 membership fee to join the foundation.
In addition, the Woodward Ag Boosters Hay Auction fundraiser will be held during the evening.
The Booster Club has been taking donations of hay to be auctioned off as a fundraiser for the spring livestock show.
The hay auction will be held after the conclusion of the business meeting on Monday.
Donations are still being accepted and you can call Rodney Washmon (580-273-0690) or Tim Dunkin (580-334-8910) if you are interested in donating. For more information on the upcoming trade show and banquet, contact Dana Bay at 580-334-5515.
