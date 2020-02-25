April is Child Abuse Prevention Month.
In order to bring awareness to the number of child abuse cases that were investigated in Woodward County the Fourth Judicial District CASA Program will display wooden cut outs of children on the court house lawn for the month of April.
There were 100 confirmed victims of child abuse in 2019. In 2013 the Fourth Judicial District CASA program began the “Wooden Children Project” as a way of making the community aware of the number of children that are abused/neglected.
Organizations, businesses, groups and individuals are being asked to “foster” a wooden child for $50. The person/group sponsoring the wooden child will dress the figurine and then display it where you choose from March 17 to April 1. Each wooden child will wear a badge that displays the group or individual that sponsors the child.
Fostering involves dressing and displaying the children in the community, at your homes or businesses.
CASA suggests the wooden children wear size 3T stretchy clothes. Clothes purchased from thrift stores are appropriate, though personalizing your children through t-shirts, etc. can be fun, said Kaitlyn Woodard, advocate coordinator.
On April 1st everyone brings them to the courthouse lawn where there will be sturdy stakes to support the “wooden children.”
Around 5 p.m. we will be at the courthouse to thank those who helped make this possible and those who sponsored children, Woodard said.
The “Wooden Children” will stand throughout Child Abuse Prevention Month as reminders of the real children who are victims of abuse/neglect
The Fourth Judicial District CASA program is also asking for businesses and individuals to help raise awareness by displaying a blue light of your choice on the outside of your business or home at night for the month of April.
Contact Woodard at 580-256-2182 or 580-242-1153 for more information or to foster one of the wooden children.
