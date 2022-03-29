April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness month. The Fourth Judicial District CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) For Children Program is managed by the Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.
The council assists with raising awareness of child abuse and neglect in Woodward County. There will be a display of blue and white pinwheels on the courthouse lawns during the month of April in hopes to raise community awareness.
The pinwheels will represent the 51 children in the community that were confirmed abused or neglected in 2021. Businesses and individuals can support our local CASA program by sponsoring a pinwheel for $25.
“Shining a light on the child abuse and neglect in the local communities is what the pinwheel display is all about. The safety of children is the most important thing. If this brings attention to that one child that is maybe acting out because they’re going through an abusive situation, helping that child is,” Michelle Baldwin RN, victim advocate, pediatric sexual assault nurse.
CASA is also looking for volunteers in to speak on the behalf of children in foster care. When the children are removed from their homes due to the evidence of abuse and neglect, the only world they have known has been literally turned upside down. They are separated from the ones they love, taken out of school and away from their friends.
Volunteers stay with each child until he or she is placed in a safe, permanent home and the case is closed. For many abused children, their CASA volunteer is the one constant in their lives. The volunteer, interacts with the child and their inner circle of support system to speak out for the child’s best interest. The nonprofit organization trains volunteers to advocate for the best interest of children in court to understand the situation of the child.
“Each pinwheel represents an actual substantiated case of child abuse and there were 51 substantiated cases in Woodward County in 2021. Those are only the cases that have been reported and that we know of. So people should think of these 51 pinwheels as being the abused children in these cases. These pinwheels will be standing out on the courthouse lawn all during the month of April no matter what the weather is like. It may be rainy, sunny or stormy, much like the storms that these abused children face each and every day of their life,” said Dustin Albright, executive director at the Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.
To sponsor a pinwheel or if you are interested in finding ways to help, please call 580-242-1153, visit their website at https://www.thecarecampus.com or look at their Facebook page at Garfield County Child Advocacy Council.
