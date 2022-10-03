The Woodward Senior Center is celebrating the October birthdays and anniversarys dinner on Thursday at 6 p.m. Dan Schneider will provide entertainment for the dinner.
The Center will be closed on Monday October 10th to observe Columbus Day.
The United Fund baked potato and chili dinner will be on Tuesday Oct. 11 at 4:30 p.m. and is $6 per plate. Tickets for the Quilt Raffle are now available to purchase for $5 and the winner will be announced that night.
Bob Beatley is teaching a pumpkin decoration class on Oct. 1213. Enrollment ends on Oct. 7 and is $25 per class and you must bring your own pumpkin. The class is at 2 p.m. each day/
The Meals on Wheels meeting will be held on Thursday Oct. 13. On Saturday Oct. 15, enjoy a dance with the Bob Walter’s Band from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and cost is $6 per person. Tuesday Oct. 18 will be the activity meeting. A dessert bar will be hosted by Humanity Hospice on Thursday Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.
Woodward Senior Center is located on 1420 Downs Ave. To learn more, call 580-254-8566.
