Woodward Public School Board of Education meets Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the administration building.
The board will consider electing a new board president and vice-president.
Routine items on the consent agenda include K & T Concessions contract for 2021-2022, Hawkins certified teacher recruitment stipends for July 2021, as well as several policy updates.
Action topics the board will consider include fiscal year 2021 temporary budget appropriations for the general fund, co-op fund building fund and building bond fund.
The cash fund estimate of needs and requests for appropriations for the building fund and for the Hawkins fund will be considered.
Financial reports for fiscal year 2022 will be considered.
Recommendations for office supply vendors, SPC Office Supplies and Devine’s Stationary will be considered based on highlighted line items as represented.
The board will consider recommendations for custodial supply vendors based on highlighted items presented from Jenkins & Price and Home Depot Pro.
Recommendations for food items and supplies from vendors will be considered from Ben E. Keith and Mid-America Wholesale, based on highlighted line items as presented for the child nutrition program.
Recommendations for bread from Earthgrains and milk and juice from Hiland Dairy for the child nutrition program will also be considered.
New encumbrances, claims, supplemental claims and additional payroll for July 2021 will be considered.
The board will also go into an executive session to discuss the July district personnel report.
