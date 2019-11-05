Tis the season… For scammers.
MidFirst Bank recently sent out a warning to their customers about scammers looking to get ahold of personal information stating that scams are on the rise.
Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) also released information warning customers of scammers targeting them by phone, email and even going door-to-door. Both companies are encouraging their customers to be vigilant and avoid giving out personal information.
According to the Federal Communications Commission, you need to be extremely careful about responding to any request for personal identifying information.
Avoid answering calls from unknown numbers. Don’t respond to any questions or press any buttons, just hang up. If you are unsure of the caller, hang up and call the number listed online or in the phone book for the business or organization to ensure they are who they say they are, according to the FCC.
If someone is at your door, ask for identification or call the company directly to verify that the person is who they say they are. OG&E states on their website that all of their personnel will have OG&E IDs.
If you feel unsafe or think you’ve been contacted by a scammer, alert the local authorities.
