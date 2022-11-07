The Woodward County Commissioners meeting on Monday was held in the commissioners’ office due to the executive session and lawyers appearing via video chat.
Commissioners discussed the burn ban resolution and heard from Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer about the weather situation.
“On average reported by all our stations was about a half of an inch,” he said. “We are still about eight inches under what we should be for a year.”
Commissioners decided to continue the ban for two weeks until Nov. 21 with the exceptions for outdoor welding and cooking in certain situations.
The bids for countywide gyp rock were tabulated. Two companies bid, Arcosa and US Gypsum. Both companies bid on different individual items. Commissioners accepted the low bids from both companies.
Tom Lucas also spoke regarding grant updates. “Oklahoma Historical Society Director Trait Thompson will be in Woodward today and we will do a historic site visit in Fort Supply,” he said.
The commissioners entered executive session to discuss litigation involving e-cigarettes for the marketing, sales practices and products liability which has caused harm to the county.
The Bureau of Indian Affairs Inmate Contract to house prisoners in the Woodward County Jail was tabled for next week.
Items also approved included included:
- Transfer of Appropriations out of County Health Capital Outlay into County Health Travel in the amount of $20,000.
- Court Clerk Records Management & Preservation Monthly Report.
- Monthly Report of the County Treasurer for October.
- Amend Resolution increasing local contribution for Town of Mooreland from $50,000 to $82,150 for Fiscal Year 23 REAP Grant.
- Resolution R-22-69 Determining Maximum Monthly Expenditures for October in the amount of $2,075,218.18.
- Four week payroll
- Monthly Reports of Officers
