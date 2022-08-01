By Ashley Berends
Staff Writer
Woodward County Commissioners extended the burn ban on the advice of Mooreland Volunteer Fire Chief Travis Case.
“With the temperatures in the high 90’s and over 100 for this week and wind 20 to 30 mph, I know we got quite a bit of rain but it won’t take much time for the topside grass to dry off and go right over the dead stuff. You may get questions about it, but I’d rather answer questions than have to deal with what we’ve just come off of,” Case said.
The burn ban is extended until Augu. 8 and will be reevaluated at that county commission meeting.
Commissioner Troy White spoke on behalf of the board.
“This past week, we had a large fire within the county that all of our districts and other counties responded to very well and we appreciate that,” he said.
“The Mooreland Fire Chief is in the meeting with us today. I wanted to tell him that the way you handled the fire and the dedication that you have not only to the fire department, the community, Mooreland schools and Woodward County, along with your wife Erin Case, is amazing. Your sacrifice should serve as an example to us all.
“You did a very fine job and are a great asset for the community and the county, so thank you.”
Case said, “ I appreciate it. I want you guys to know that we can’t do what we do without you. Your equipment that you send out is hugely vital to everything that we do.”
Jamie Spillman was appointed to the Woodward County Fair Board for District No. 3.
Commissioners signed the professional legal services contract with Tisdal and O’Hara, PLLC on the recommendation of District Attorney Chris Boring.
The transfer of appropriations out of the Fire Prevention Capitol into Fire Prevention Maintenance and Operation was approved.
The requisition and receiving agents for the District Attorney’s office was approved.
The permit was waived for Mrs. Caldwell and the 300 ft. water line on Lakeview Drive and Hanks Trail.
Brian Dowell with Negawatt Partners, spoke regarding Oklahoma Energy Efficiency Lighting Retrofit Program.
“We do LED lighting and have done numerous projects in Oklahoma with cities, counties, schools, manufacturing plants. A couple weeks ago, the Oklahoma State Department of Commerce came out with the LED lighting grant. This afternoon we are starting a full audit of all the county buildings at no cost to see what your biggest savers will be and submit for the grant,” he said.
Dowell added, “The high base in the three exhibit halls in the Event Center, that will save you almost $18,000 a year and a big portion of that is just energy. We offer a 10-year warranty and you will save on HVAC also, because it creates less heat in the building.”
The Commissioners will await the results of the audit next week to take further action.
New or unforeseen business included a declaration of emergency for the fire in Mooreland. The Commissioners will look at it on the agenda next Monday unless it is time sensitive otherwise an emergency meeting will be held to sign to assist with funding.
